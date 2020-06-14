Polyimide Film Market 2028- Saint-Gobain S.A, I.S.T. Corporation, Kaneka Corporation.

Owing to increased demand from various sectors such as electronics, automotive, and medical, the Polyimide Film Market has seen strong growth in recent years. The growth of the market is expected to drive increased demand from applications like a flexible printed circuit, specialty manufactured aerospace, labeling, medical, mining, and drilling.

Polyimide is a dielectric material with strong chemical resistance and favorable mechanical properties including, in thin sections, lightweight, impact and shatter-resistant qualities, temperature tolerance, high service temperature, ductility, and durability. Because of these properties, the cables, processors, electric semiconductors, and magnetic wires are commonly used in the electronics industry.

Governments and private institutions provide comprehensive support for R&D programs aimed at finding untapped technology markets. Because of their lightweight and good electromechanical properties, these films are used in aircraft and defense electronics.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The polyimide film market is segmented on the basis of application and end-users. On the basis of application, it is segregated into a flexible printed circuit, specialty fabricated product, wires and cable, motor/generator.

Among these flexible printed circuits is accounted for the largest market share during the forecasting period as these are widely used in laptops, mobile phones, jet cartridges, scanners, printers, recorders, and avionics systems among others.

By the end-user, the polyimide film market is segmented into electronics, automotive, aerospace, labeling, medical, mining, and drilling. Due to the high demand for consumer electronics and increased electrical components in the automotive sector, category Electronics is rising at the fastest rate of growth. The polyimide films also provide excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh conditions.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

oIncreasing end-users of polyimide films in the semiconductor and manufacturing of electronic components o Its properties, such as lightweight and impact- and shatter-resistant performance, temperature tolerance, high service temperature, ductility and durability in thin sections

o Growth in various sectors such as telecommunications, automotive and medical key developments

oIn July 2018 Kolon Industries started mass production of its revolutionary Colorless Polyimide film, Kolon CP, which contributed to the growth of the company’s foldable smartphone cover windows segment.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns

Based on the region, the polyimide film market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing polyimide film industry region with strong economic growth anticipated in the coming years due to developing economies such as India, South Korea, Indonesia and China. Innovations, rising household incomes, and price deflation have created a high demand for consumer electronic products, especially in Asia Pacific developing countries.

Some of the major markets in North America and Western Europe are also typical suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Big North American and Western European firms are headquartered in this region. This area has undergone a variety of transformations from end-use industries in terms of the production of chemicals and their respective applications. In designing the green alternatives in these areas, preference for bio-based feedstock has been instrumental. Some of these regions ‘ major economies include the US, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain and so on.

Big Asia-Pacific countries include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, etc. The Middle East is composed of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, etc. Eastern Europe was mainly dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations by major chemical giants in the region. Rest the world that includes South America and Africa has strong potential for polyimide film production. Global companies have gradually invested in these regions to expand their presence and leverage the potential market. The major economies for the polyimide film market in these regions include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Flexible Printed Circuit

Specialty Fabricated Product

Wires and Cable

Motor/Generator�

By End User:

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Labeling

Medical

Mining and Drilling�

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Application

By End-User

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Application

By End-User

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Application

By End-User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Application

By End-User

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Application

By End-User

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Application

By End-User

