Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Analysis Report and Emerging Progress Challenges 2020 to 2026

The global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market shares and volumes by 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile Handset Multimedia IC production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market include : , Ambarella, Apple, Broadcom, Ceva, DSP Group, Freescale Semiconductor, Marvell Technology Group, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Sigma Designs, STMicroelectronics, Samsung, Actions Semiconductor, Ali

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobile Handset Multimedia IC manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobile Handset Multimedia IC industry.

Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Segment By Type:

Graphics ICs Audio ICs Other

Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Segment By Application:

Smart Phone Feature Phone

Competitive Landscape:

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile Handset Multimedia IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market?

Customization of the Report:

QY Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Overview

1.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Graphics ICs

1.2.2 Audio ICs

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile Handset Multimedia IC as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC by Application

4.1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Segment by Application

4.1.1 Smart Phone

4.1.2 Feature Phone

4.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC by Application 5 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Business

10.1 Ambarella

10.1.1 Ambarella Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ambarella Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Ambarella Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Ambarella Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.1.5 Ambarella Recent Development

10.2 Apple

10.2.1 Apple Corporation Information

10.2.2 Apple Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Apple Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Apple Recent Development

10.3 Broadcom

10.3.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

10.3.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Broadcom Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Broadcom Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development

10.4 Ceva

10.4.1 Ceva Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ceva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Ceva Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ceva Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.4.5 Ceva Recent Development

10.5 DSP Group

10.5.1 DSP Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 DSP Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 DSP Group Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DSP Group Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.5.5 DSP Group Recent Development

10.6 Freescale Semiconductor

10.6.1 Freescale Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Freescale Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Freescale Semiconductor Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Freescale Semiconductor Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.6.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Development

10.7 Marvell Technology Group

10.7.1 Marvell Technology Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Marvell Technology Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Marvell Technology Group Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Marvell Technology Group Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.7.5 Marvell Technology Group Recent Development

10.8 NVIDIA

10.8.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

10.8.2 NVIDIA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 NVIDIA Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NVIDIA Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.8.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

10.9 Qualcomm

10.9.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.9.2 Qualcomm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Qualcomm Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Qualcomm Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.9.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.10 Sigma Designs

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sigma Designs Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sigma Designs Recent Development

10.11 STMicroelectronics

10.11.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 STMicroelectronics Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 STMicroelectronics Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.11.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.12 Samsung

10.12.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.12.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Samsung Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Samsung Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.12.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.13 Actions Semiconductor

10.13.1 Actions Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.13.2 Actions Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Actions Semiconductor Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Actions Semiconductor Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.13.5 Actions Semiconductor Recent Development

10.14 Ali

10.14.1 Ali Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ali Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Ali Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ali Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Products Offered

10.14.5 Ali Recent Development 11 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

