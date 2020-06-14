Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

The global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market shares and volumes by 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. They have also provided accurate data on New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market include : , Bosch, BYD, Continental, Delphi, Delta Electronics, Denso, Infineon, Semikron, Meidensha, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, JEE Automation, Hyundai

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1604261/global-new-energy-vehicle-power-electronics-market

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics industry.

Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Segment By Type:

Battery Management System (BMS) On-Board Charger Inverter Vehicle Control Unit (VCU)/Hybrid Control Unit (HCU) Pedestrian Detection System Other

Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Segment By Application:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicles

Competitive Landscape:

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market include: , Bosch, BYD, Continental, Delphi, Delta Electronics, Denso, Infineon, Semikron, Meidensha, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, JEE Automation, Hyundai

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market?

Customization of the Report:

QY Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Enquire Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1604261/global-new-energy-vehicle-power-electronics-market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Overview

1.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Overview

1.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Battery Management System (BMS)

1.2.2 On-Board Charger

1.2.3 Inverter

1.2.4 Vehicle Control Unit (VCU)/Hybrid Control Unit (HCU)

1.2.5 Pedestrian Detection System

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics by Application

4.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Electric Vehicles

4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics by Application

4.5.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics by Application 5 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Business

10.1 Bosch

10.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bosch New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bosch New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.2 BYD

10.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.2.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BYD New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BYD Recent Development

10.3 Continental

10.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.3.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Continental New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Continental New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.3.5 Continental Recent Development

10.4 Delphi

10.4.1 Delphi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Delphi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Delphi New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Delphi New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.4.5 Delphi Recent Development

10.5 Delta Electronics

10.5.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Delta Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Delta Electronics New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Delta Electronics New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.5.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development

10.6 Denso

10.6.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.6.2 Denso Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Denso New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Denso New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.6.5 Denso Recent Development

10.7 Infineon

10.7.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Infineon New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Infineon New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.7.5 Infineon Recent Development

10.8 Semikron

10.8.1 Semikron Corporation Information

10.8.2 Semikron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Semikron New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Semikron New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.8.5 Semikron Recent Development

10.9 Meidensha

10.9.1 Meidensha Corporation Information

10.9.2 Meidensha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Meidensha New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Meidensha New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.9.5 Meidensha Recent Development

10.10 Toshiba

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toshiba New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Electric

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.12 JEE Automation

10.12.1 JEE Automation Corporation Information

10.12.2 JEE Automation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 JEE Automation New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 JEE Automation New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.12.5 JEE Automation Recent Development

10.13 Hyundai

10.13.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hyundai New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hyundai New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Products Offered

10.13.5 Hyundai Recent Development 11 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.