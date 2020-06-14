Global Metal Foam Market: Huge Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends, Market Analysis & Global Forecast 2028.

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Metal Foam Market.

According to the report the Metal Foam Market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, industrial, and others during the forecast period. Metal foam has several characteristics, such as cost-benefit, low weight, and thermal conductivity, contributing to its growing acceptance.

What is Metal Foam Market?

Metal foam is a lightweight material with gas-filled pores made of metal. Porosity level is one of the key factors that characterize these materials with a porosity of almost 80 percent making them ideal for lightweight applications. Aluminum, nickel, magnesium, and copper are the main metals that are used in the manufacture of metal foam. Metal foams have increasingly been used for weight reduction or as an energy absorber. This helps in improve the overall efficiency of the end-user products.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Cymat Technologies Ltd., Aluinvent Zrt, Ecka Granules Germany GmbH, Pithore Aluminium, ERG Aerospace Corporation.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The metal foam market has been segmented based on material, application, End-use industry, and region.

Based on the End-use industry, automotive is the largest segment expected to grow during the forecast period. Metal foam is used mainly in electric automotive applications. It technology’s cost-effectiveness and lightweight features have led to its extensive use for automotive production. Metal foam has superior thermal conductivity and is therefore highly in demand in the automotive industry.

Based on material, Aluminum is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This provides diverse useful properties such as thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, high porosity and resistance to corrosion. Aluminum foam can better absorb energy than steel because it has air bubbles produced during the manufacturing process.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the Global Metal Foam Market globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Metal Foam Market.

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

APAC is one of the major metal foam markets. The increasing demand from end-use industries like automotive and construction & infrastructure drives the region’s metal foam market.

The region has a presence of major metal foam companies, focusing on the adoption of different business strategies to increase metal foam production and meet the growing demand from end-users.

Due to diversified demand from end-use industries and competitive dynamics, North America and Western Europe are expected to register significant growth for the metal foam market during the forecast period.

These markets were competitive in terms of new innovations in goods and related activities. Some of this market’s emerging sub-segments promise high potential in this area. The major metal foam markets in these regions include the US, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy and so on.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o The demand for lightweight materials is growing.

o Complex architectural designs and construction.

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Aluminum

Nickel

Magnesium

Copper

Others

By Application:

Heat Exchanger

Energy Absorber

Side Impact Bars

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

