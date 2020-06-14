Global Flow Chemistry Market 2016 Size, Trends, Share, Latest Innovations, Fastest Upcoming Growth and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2028

Increasing demand in sustainable equipment and energy-saving devices is projected to fuel the growth of the Flow Chemistry Market during the forecast period through healthy and versatile processes. This has culminated in some of the key trends that companies operating in the industry are trying to expand their market positions and further growth for niches.

Flow chemistry can be described as a technology where a chemical reaction occurs in a continuously flowing stream rather than in the production of a sample. Such modern flow reactors can help deliver a number of distinct benefits over traditional batch reactor technology.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The global market for flow chemistry is segmented by type and application. It is segmented into plug flow reactors, micro-reactor systems, microwave systems, and continuously stirred tank reactors based on the type. The plug flow reactors are ideally suited for fast reactions and large capacity processes that are expected to increase their use in pharmaceutical and chemical processing. Such reactors offer immense incentives for the production process to be scaled up and are therefore most commonly used and favored. It is segmented by application into chemical pharmaceutical, petrochemical, biofuel, perfume & fragrance industries. Due to the increasing need for high yield with low energy and material usage and high-cost savings, the petrochemical sector mainly makes use of flow chemistry. This market has also been guided by the rapidly increasing demand for cost-effectiveness and protection combined with strict environmental regulations.

Strategic Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increased demand for sustainable equipment and energy-saving tools through safe and versatile processes

o This provides significantly high yields and helps to reduce energy and solvent loss by more than 90%.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns

Based on the region, the flow chemistry market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are also typical producers of ingredients, such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Big North American and Western European firms are headquartered in this region. This area has undergone a number of transformations by end-use industries in terms of the production of chemicals and their respective applications. In designing the green alternatives in these areas, preference for bio-based feedstock was instrumental. In addition, regulatory authorities have placed strict guidelines on environmental concerns and potential hazards to safety due to exposure. This has been more competitively influential in Western Europe. Some of these regions ‘ major economies include the US, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain and so on.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are projected to show substantial growth in the flow chemistry sector. This market is for the growth of major applications including Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Petro Chemicals, Biofuels, Perfume & Fragrance Industries. Big Asia-Pacific economies include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia and so on. The Middle East includes the UAE, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc. With operations by major chemical giants in the region, Eastern Europe was largely dominated by Russia and Turkey. Rest the world that includes South America and Africa has good flow-chemistry market potential. Global companies have gradually made investments in these regions to deepen their presence and to leverage the potential market. Big flow-chemistry markets economies in these regions include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Major companies playing a crucial role in the growth of this market are:

The top players in the flow chemistry market were discussed in detail in the competitive scenario. This industry’s leading players have been profiled with their recent developments and other key sector activities includesChemtrix, DSM, Syrris, Thales Nano, IMM, AM Tech U.K, Uniqsis, Future Chemistry, Little Things Factory, Velocys, Lonza, YMC.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Plug Flow Reactors

Micro Reactor systems

Microwave systems

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors

By Application:

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Petro Chemicals

Biofuels

Perfume & Fragrance Industries

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

