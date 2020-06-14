Chemical Fertilizer Market Demand, Industry Trends by Top Players | CF Industries Holdings Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd, Eurochem Inc., Sinofert Holdings Ltd

According to the latest report by Quince Market Insights, the chemical fertilizer market has been witnessing a positive growth owing to rising demand for the chemical fertilizer industry in India has performed a significant role in enabling the increased supply of essential nutrients to plants. It has also helped India achieve the objective of being self-sufficient in the production of food grains and has accelerated the growth of agriculture.

Chemical fertilizers tend to erode the soil and their long-term use can depreciate soil quality by irreversibly damaging valuable microbes. Manure or compost should frequently be added to soil to address this problem.

Chemical fertilizers are priced exorbitantly over the natural fertilizers. They may contain constituents that are potentially dangerous to the skin and respiratory system. Excess utilization of these fertilizers can kill the plants and cause long-term soil pH and fertility imbalances. Anhydrous ammonia, urea, superphosphate, and diammonium phosphate are the most common types of chemical fertilizers.

Based on market segment, micronutrients and macronutrients segment is expected to grow at a good rate as their demand in various applications is on the rise, due to its low shrinkage value and excellent chemical resistance. Chemical fertilizers are used to bond a wide range of fertilizing components in various end-use industries, thus driving the chemical fertilizers demand.

The report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market along with identifying major segments, and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand of the chemical fertilizer market.

Market segmentation:

By Macronutrients:

o Nitrogenous

o Phosphoric

o Potassic

By Micronutrients:

o Iron-based

o Manganese-based

o Boron-based

o Chlorine-based

o Zinc-based

o Copper-based

o Molybdenum-based

By Application:

o Soil Treatment

o Root Dipping

o Seed Treatment

o Foliar Treatment

o Fertigation

o Grains & Cereals

o Pulses & Oil Seeds

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Other

By Form:

o Dispersible Granule

o Pellet

o Powder

o Pure Fermentation

o Mixed Fermentation

This study focuses on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and

Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the market include:

o Nutrien Ltd.

o Yara International

o The Mosaic Company

o CF Industries Holdings Inc.

o Israel Chemicals Ltd

o Eurochem Inc.

o Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

o Uralkali Coromandel International Ltd.

o Bunge Ltd.

o CropAgro

o Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd.

o BASF SE

o Fertikal N.V.

o BioSTAR Organics

o National Fertilizers Limited

o Tata Chemicals Ltd

o Midwestern BioAg

o Sustane Natural Fertilizer,Inc.

o Uniflor

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Macronutrients

By Micronutrients

By Application

By Form

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Macronutrients

By Micronutrients

By Application

By Form

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Material

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Macronutrients

By Micronutrients

By Application

By Form

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Macronutrients

By Micronutrients

By Application

By Form

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Macronutrients

By Micronutrients

By Application

By Form

