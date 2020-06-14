Automotive Security System Market- 2016 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast 2028

Increasing demand from OEMs and aftermarket industries for various applications is expected to drive the market growth of the automotive security system market during the forecast period.

Due to the rising hacking problems in the automotive industry, automotive OEMs are increasingly focusing on developing safe, stable, easy and user-friendly technologies. This factor is propelling the demand for automotive security system market.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Some of the automotive security systems include alarms, remote keyless entry, passive keyless entry, and GPS trackers.

The implementation of a remotely controlled device such as the keyless entry system in developed regions is gaining significant popularity. The system provides prominent features such as a start-stop lock or unlocks the door, light on or off, climate control, and much more.

In some countries, manufacturers are installing vehicles with secure safety features because of the increasing theft of vehicles. When it comes to a vehicle’s comfort list, a customer is more drawn to the vehicle which has reliable safety features. All of these factors have led to the development of the demand for automotive safety systems.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growing vehicle theft

o Remote keyless entry and passive key-less entry types are becoming a trend and give manufacturers ample opportunities to grow in this market

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the automotive security system market, as vehicles come with factory-fitted security systems in those regions. Car immobilizer has seen tremendous growth in demand among all of the security systems, as it is a simple and effective security system.

With many multinational manufacturers based in that country, North America and Western Europe were major markets for the automotive sector. In these regions, the automotive sector has been competitive across terms of technological advances and product shifts. The need for lightweight fabrics, lower emissions, and renewable fuels were some of the key factors driving this region. The sector has also undergone a gradual recovery from recent decades of slowdowns. Some of these variables are anticipated during the forecast period to affect the dynamics of the automotive safety system market in North America and Western Europe. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the region’s major economies for the automotive safety system market.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive security system market during the forecast period. With major investments by global companies in the region, this region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the last few decades. China, Japan, India, and South Korea were some of the major markets in the Asia Pacific region for automotive security systems.

With the development of the region’s automotive sector, the Middle East offers a strong market opportunity. Countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran have, over the past few decades, diversified the industrial sector to boost the economy. During the forecast period, other regions like Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa are projected at emerging markets with increasing demand.

Companies Covered:

Bosch GmbH, TRW Automotive, Lear Corporation, and Hella

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Alarm

Immobilizer

Remote key-less Entry

Passive key-less Entry

Central Locking System

Others

By End-Use Industry:

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Heavy-Duty Vehicle

Light-Duty Vehicle

