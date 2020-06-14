Airport Information System Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, 2016 – 2028 | IBM Corporation, Inform GmbH, Resa, Rockwell Collins.

Airport Information System Market

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Airport Information System Market.

According to the report the Airport Information System Market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period that is driven by the expansion of demand for commercial and regional aircraft due to reduced airfares and increased air travel experience.

The up-gradation of existing airport facilities, technological modernization to increase operational efficiency and passenger comfort prioritization are some of the key factors that enhance the growth of the industry.

The airport information system displays information on flights in real-time. A computer located within the airport connects to and controls this system. With an increasing demand for air travel; various airports are being built around the world to boost the tourism industry. The increasing number of passengers, airline companies and airports drives the information system at the airports rapidly.

Technological advances of the airport information systems and high equipment costs are some of the key market impact factors.

Factors such as advances in digital technology, increased competition and the need for faster response to passenger requests are paving the way for developments in the airport information system market. In order to improve the overall airport performance, the aviation industry is introducing new and improved technology such as near-field communications, video monitoring, geolocation, thermal sensors, and 3D face recognition. All these factors are boosting the airport information system market growth with higher CAGR.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Rockwell Collins, Inc., Indra Sistemas, Sita, IBM Corporation, Inform GmbH, Resa, Siemens AG, and Thales Group.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Airport information system market has been segmented based on, type (airside, terminal side), application (finance & operations, maintenance, ground handling security, others), airport (A, B, C, D), and region.

By type, an airside segment is estimated to hold the major market size of the airport information system market during the forecast period. The rise in the airside segment is due to the need to handle the airport gate and flight operations effectively. Advances in software development and technology, such as Airport Surface Detection Equipment (ASDE), Radar Data Processing & Display System (RDPDS), and weather detection software, provide passengers with highly efficient and advanced information, help them to know their flight details and expand their market share over the forecast timeframe.

By the airport segment, the B airport segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to the proliferating tourism sector and growing passenger traffic from smaller towns, resulting in increased penetration of airport information systems.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the Global Airport Information System Market globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Airport Information System Market

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. The Airport Information System Market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is accounted for the largest market size of the airport information system market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for aircraft across the region.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the airport information system market. Increasing demand in air travel due to low fare rates, a rise in mobile technology and discounts on flight tickets provided by multiple e-commerce sites during the forecast period would contribute positively to the expansion of the airport information system industry.

With the involvement of major manufacturers and high market demand, North America and the European region have been typical regions for the aerospace & defense industry. In addition, these regions have been proactive in terms of technological and research advances.

This is one of the key factors governing the demand for airport information system market during the forecast period. Major countries in these regions include the US, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, Canada, and So on. This sector is one of the key contributors to the economies in the region.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing safety regulations and streamlining activities in the airline industry

o Increasing use of air transport in developing regions

