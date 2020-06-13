Biodefense Market Latest Trends, Demands, Overview and Analysis by 2026 with some players: Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO)

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Biodefense market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The global biodefense market is expected to reach US$ 8,350.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,108.24 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to the some key driving factors such as presence of favorable government initiatives increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks, increasing threat of biological weapons and nuclear armed ICBM. However, low R&D funding by government in developing and underdeveloped economies are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Disease outbreaks are usually caused by an infection, transmitted through person-to-person contact, animal-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media. Emerging infectious diseases are infections that have recently appeared within a population and are rapidly increasing or threaten to grow shortly. The World Health Organization warned in its 2007 report that infectious diseases are emerging at a rate that has not been seen before. Since the 1970s, about 40 infectious diseases have been discovered, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, zika, and most recently, coronavirus. Moreover, as per CDC estimates, between 2016 and 2017, nearly 30 Million people suffered from influenza in the U.S. Biodefense techniques, such as vaccinations against influenza; helps reduce the illness by 17% and medical visits and hospitalizations by 18 to 19% respectively. The growing prevalence of Ebola and Zika virus infections is also likely to contribute to the market development.

Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Socio-Economic Contribution of the European Cosmetics Industry (SECECI), Emirates Standardization and Meteorological Authority (ESMA), and others.

The global creatinine measurement is segmented by product and geography. The biodefense market, by product, is segmented into anthrax, small pox, botulism, radiation/nuclear and others. In 2019, the anthrax segment accounted for the largest market share in the global biodefense market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing funding by the governments of other countries to develop and stockpile adequate vaccines against anthrax mainly through a variety of initiatives, such as BioShield Act, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical & Biological Defense.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

