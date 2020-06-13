Animal Feed Additives Market Opportunity, Challenges, Future Demands, Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Animal Feed Additives market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Animal Feed additives are products or substances that are used for improving the animal health. The feed additives are added in various forms and in varying doses depending on the animal. The global animal feed additive market, valued at $14.9 billion in 2013, is estimated to reach $20 billion by 2020. The increase in global meat consumption is the major driving factor that has augmented the demand for animal feed and feed additives market. The demand for low cost meat with superior nutritional value throughout the globe is the other driving factor in this market. The major limitation of this market is the differences in regulations among countries that have an adverse effect on the worldwide meat market, particularly in the developed and developing nations. The amplifying demand in the Asia pacific market for feed additives, which is due to the rising meat production and export is proving to be an opportunity for this market.

The key companies profiled are Addcon Group GMBH, BASF SE, Adisseo France S.A.S, Kemin Industries, Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Elanco Animal Health, Inc., DSM, Novus International, Inc., Nutreco N.V and Novozymes

BY TYPES

Antibiotics

Vitamins

A

E

B

C

Others

Antioxidants

Amino acids

Tryptophan

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Others

Feed enzymes

Phytase

Non-Starch Polysaccharides

Others

Acidifiers

Others

BY LIVE STOCK

Pork/Swine

Seafood

Cattle

Poultry

Others

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

