North America Beauty Devices Market 2020: Awesome Research Tool You Can Try Before You Buy

The growth of the is driven by factors such as the changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness, and increasing prevalence of age-related skin issues in the North America region. Whereas, undesirable side effects of beauty devices likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Beauty devices are made and sold for the purpose of enhancing the physical attractiveness of users. These devices come in handy and are very useful for the cosmetic usage area including skin related issues, such as acne, wrinkles and scars usage areas among others. The market for beauty device is expected to witness huge growth due to changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness and increasing prevalence of age-related skin issues.

Age-related skin issues, such as pigmentation, wrinkles, creases, and acne, as well as burn scars due to accidents are extremely common among masses. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the US, affecting about 50 million Americans annually. Approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience the onset of minor acne. The costs associated with the treatment and lost productivity among those who sought medical care for acne exceeded US$ 1.2 billion, and more than 5.1 million people had sought medical treatment for acne, primarily children and young adults, in 2013.

Moreover, one in 10 people develop atopic dermatitis during their lifetime, and it affects up to 25% of children and 2–3% of adults. Furthermore, over a quarter (28%) of women under 25 even admit that they regularly worry about their signs of aging, and this number has increased to 42% for those aged 25–34 and 54% for those aged 35–44. In addition, the poll of 2,000 women across the US, conducted by Dermstore, found that the young women have started using products to reduce the signs of aging much sooner than older women.

Population aged 30–65 years is estimated to grow at a faster and is likely to increase the number of target consumers with signs of aging, such as lack of skin elasticity, wrinkles, and dark spots. Moreover, according to World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2030, the number of people aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 56% in average, i.e., from 901 million to 1.4 billion. The surge in the geriatric population is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the beauty devices market as aging causes loss of fibrous tissue and reduced vascular and glandular network in the layers of the skin. Therefore, expecting rise in the factors such as increase in skin diseases, the demand for beauty devices is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The increasing use of beauty devices in medical treatment cases in North America is expected to drive beauty devices market the growing medical devices industry in the country create a lucrative opportunity and the presence of an established market for beauty devices.

EUROPE BEAUTY DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION North America Beauty Devices Market – By Device Type Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Devices

Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Rejuvenation Devices

Others North America Beauty Devices Market – By Usage Area Salon

Home

Spa North America Beauty Devices Market – By Distribution Channel Retail

E-commerce North America Beauty Devices Market – By Country US

Canada

Mexico North America Beauty Devices Market – Companies Mentioned NuFACE

L’OREAL GROUP

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

TRIA BEAUTY

FOREO

YA-MAN LTD

ZIIP

Silk’n

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

MTG Co., Ltd

