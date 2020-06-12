Insulation Market Estimated size Expand at a Robust CAGR over COVID-19 2026

Market Scenario

Global Insulation Market was valued US$ 43 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 89 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 9.52% during a forecast.

Global Insulation Market by product type, By Application, and by region. Based on Product insulation market is segmented into Fiberglass, Plastic Foam, Mineral Wool, Other (Including cotton wool, slag wool, etc.) By Application are segmented in Residential Construction, Industrial, HVAC, and OEM, Non-residential Construction. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The driving factor for the insulation market are due to Rise in strong demand for construction, rising industrialization, limited energy use in appropriate manner, rise in growth of emerging economies, governments are investing heavily in infrastructure, Government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and housing development will be factor of growth in insulation market. High investment and huge material cost will be the restrains for insulation market.Global Insulation MarketGlobal Insulation Market is segmented into by product, by Application and by geography. In terms of Type, Fiberglass will be in higher demand due to rising building construction are required insulation which include recovery in building construction activity, enhanced requirement for energy efficiency in developed regions are demanding with best safety, stringent building codes are key factor for growth in insulation market. In End User, Residential Construction sector will grow fastest due to rise in demand for Infrastructure at global level, rising residential Infrastructure, creating in cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly will be key factor for growth in global insulation market.

Among region, Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the emerging economics, increasing in disposal income, Large-scale Residential construction activities are currently ongoing, changing life style and rise in urbanization will be key step in these region to boost the insulation market in the Asia pacific.

BASF SE, Bayer AG, Saint-Gobain S.A, Rockwool International, Huntsman Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Bridgestone, Evonik Industries AG, GAF Materials Corporation, Kingspan Group PLC, The DoW Chemical Company, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Aspen Aerogels, Knauf Insulation, Asahi Kasei Corporation and E. I. du Pont de Nemours

