In-Car Wireless Charging Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

The "In-Car Wireless Charging Market" research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This In-Car Wireless Charging market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Hella, Samsung Electronics, Zens, Infineon, Powermat Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Apple, Mojo Mobility, Power square, Aircharge )

In-Car Wireless Charging Market report offers comprehensive assessment of the industry Analysis & Forecast 2020–2026 by Type, Application and Region

Scope of In-Car Wireless Charging Market: In-car wireless charging is touted as a fast-emerging technology for modern cars. The demand for and popularity of in-car wireless charging is likely to swell further in the years to come. Advances in the wireless technology have reflected favorably on the market, increased efficiency of such wireless charging devices has boosted their adoption in both premium and mid-range vehicles. Emerging markets such as China, Mexico and India present significant growth opportunities for market players considering the rising sales of passenger cars in these countries. Nonetheless, the technology is on its way to becoming a must-have in-car item from a high-end luxury feature.

The global In-Car Wireless Charging market is valued at 1700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 22400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the In-Car Wireless Charging market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☑ Fuel-based

☑ Electric vehicle

☑ Hybrid vehicles

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☑ Inductive Power Transfer

☑ Conductive Charging

☑ Magnetic Resonance Charging

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, In-Car Wireless Charging market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

