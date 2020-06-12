Global Tegretol Market Size, by Application, Dosage, Sales Channel & Region, Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

The global Tegretol market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global Tegretol market includes by Type (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking), by Usage (IVF with ICSI, IVF without ICSI, Others), by End Users (Fertility Clinics, Hospital), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

The reproductive technology such as fertility medication, in vitro fertilization and surrogacy used to treat infertility among the women, is termed as assisted reproductive technology. The causes of infertility in women may be ovulation disorders, uterine or cervical abnormalities, fallopian tube damage or blockage, endometriosis, cancer and others. It may also be caused due to lifestyle factors like smoking tobacco or marijuana, alcohol consumption, overweight, lack of physical inactivity. Global Tegretol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% over the forecast period

According to the WHO, fertility rate per woman has reduced from 5 in 1960 to 2.5 in 2012. Such decline in fertility rates has given rise to a rapid growth in demand for ART procedures. Growing stress levels is also identified as a key driving factor for the industry.

Technological advancements is also one of the contributing factors for the market growth. In January 2018, VitriCell SA announced the closure of USD 1.2 million. These funds are expected to enable the company to introduce products based on aseptic vitrification (new cell cryopreservation technique). This is expected to have a positive impact on the ART market in the coming years.

However, factors such as lower success rate, the high cost of assisted reproductive technology procedures, expensive treatments, raising ethical issues, chances of birth defects, the risk of prematurity and low birth weight in newborn and side effects associated with hysterectomy procedures are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Tegretol market is primarily segmented by type, usage, end users, and region.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into:

* Fresh Donor

* Fresh Nondonor

* Frozen Donor

* Frozen Nondonor

* Embryo/Egg Banking

Based on Usage, the market is divided into:

* IVF with ICSI

* IVF without ICSI

* Others

Based on the End Users, the market is segmented into:

* Hospital

* Fertility Clinics

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

The STRATEGIC MANUFACTURERS Tegretol Market

* California Cryobank

* Bloom IVF Centre

* Parallabs

* OvaScience

* Anecova

* Origio

* Microm Ltd.

* Merck KGaA

* Cooper Surgical, Inc

* Ferring Pharmaceuticals

* Irvine Scientific

* Hamilton Throne Ltd.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their business across the globe.

