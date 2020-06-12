Current Technological Advancements on Augmented Reality Software Market 2027|key players like Amazon Web Services, Inc.,Catchoom Technologies S.L.,EON Reality Inc.,HP Reveal,Kentico Software

Augmented reality software is used for integrating digital visual content into a real-world environment. Augmented reality has various applications in training, work, and other consumer applications across various industries such as healthcare, oil& gas, tourism, and marketing among others. The growing popularity of augmented reality heads up display across the automotive sector is expected to support the growth of augmented reality software market. APAC holds a significant share of the augmented reality software market owing to the growing consumer electronics industry and increasing investments in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,Catchoom Technologies S.L.,EON Reality Inc.,HP Reveal,Kentico Software,Ptc, Inc.,Ubimax,Upskill,Wikitude GmbH,Zappar Ltd

What is the Dynamics of Augmented Reality Software Market?

Growing demand for AR devices across the healthcare sector and growing investments in the AR market are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the augmented reality software market. However, security and privacy issues and growing awareness regarding the ill effects due to excess exposure to the AR devices are acting as a major restraining factor in the market. Growing enterprise applications of AR and increasing adoption of AR for travel and tourism are creating opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base.

What is the SCOPE of Augmented Reality Software Market?

The “Global Augmented Reality Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the augmented reality software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of augmented reality software market with detailed market segmentation by function, end-user, and geography. The global augmented reality software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading augmented reality software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the augmented reality software market.

What is the Augmented Reality Software Market Segmentation?

The global augmented reality software market is segmented on the basis of function and end-user. On the basis of function the market is segmented as remote collaboration, workflow optimization, documentation, visualization, 3d modelling, navigation, others. Based on end-user the market is segmented as automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, mining, and telecom and IT, among others.

What is the Regional Framework of Augmented Reality Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global augmented reality software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Augmented reality software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



