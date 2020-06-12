COVID – 19 Impact on ZigBee Home Automation Industry Trend, Market Size, Trend, Growth, Share and Future Forecast Till 2023

ZigBee Home Automation Industry studies a lot of traction with high growth rates in application segments like smart lighting, media, and security. Vendors like Midea Group, a manufacturer of electrical appliances, have joined ZigBee Alliance, in view of the potential of the market. Low power sensors consume less power and allow device to get connected, which have substantial growth opportunities in smart home automation. Protocols like ZigBee and Thread are the most prominent in the market. The market for smart home automation is growing at a slow rate.

This report focuses on the ZigBee Home Automation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, growing number of members in ZigBee Alliance will be a key driver for market growth. The rapidly emerging IoT market worldwide is encouraging various industries to join ZigBee Alliance.

The alliance provides global wireless standards. It aids member companies in developing products that are compatible with ZigBee-certified products.

The worldwide market for ZigBee Home Automation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

ZigBee Home Automation Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Atmel

Digi International

Freescale Semiconductor

GreenPeak Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

AAC Technologies

….

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Full Function Devices (FFDs)

Low Cost Reduced Function Endpoint Devices (RFDs)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Media

Environmental Systems

Security Systems

Others

