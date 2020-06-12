COVID – 19 Impact on Flow Chemistry Industry-Global Market Analysis, Trend, Companies, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2023

Flow Chemistry Industry studies two or more reagents are continuously pumped into a flow-reactor, where they mix and subsequently react under thermal control. Flow Chemistry has some major advantages. Mixing can be achieved within seconds and reaction temperature can raised above the solvent’s boiling point, resulting in faster reactions. Flow Chemistry enables excellent reaction selectivity.

This report focuses on the Flow Chemistry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Flow Chemistry market is driven by rising demand in sustainable equipments, energy savings devices as well by safe and flexible processes. The continuous demand for flow devices caters to wide range of applications in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries. The major devices discussed in the report are Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR), Plug Flow Reactors (PFR), Micro reactor systems (MRT), Microwave systems and others. Out of all devices, MRT systems market is estimated to grow by 7.95% till 2022.

The global flow chemistry market size is primarily driven by various advantages offered by process over batch reactors. It offers minimized maintenance & capital costs, low operating costs & energy usage, low installations cost, high scalability along with continuous processing, efficient & swift mixing of reactants, high mass & heat transfer and improved reaction control. All these above-mentioned process traits result in superior purified products and reaction yields along with diminished energy usage. This will subsequently boost flow chemistry market growth.

The global flow chemistry market size for pharmaceutical is the fastest growing segment by 2022, as it helps to offers high yield along with low operational cost and will positively impact the industry growth over the estimated period. It also offers high safety measures as compared to batch reactors. In additional pharmaceutical industry share contributors including Chemtrix BV are widely accepting flow chemistry for medicines and drug manufacturing. This trend will boost the overall industry growth by 2022.

The worldwide market for Flow Chemistry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.6% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2023, from 75 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Flow Chemistry Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Chemitrix

Syrris

Vapourtec

ThalesNano

Uniqsis Ltd

YMC Engineering

AM Technology

HEL Group

FutureChemistry

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR)

Plug Flow Reactors (PFR)

Micro reactor systems (MRT)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical

Academic & Research

Others

