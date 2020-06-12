COVID – 19 Impact on Fiber Cement Board Industry Trend, Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2023

Fiber Cement Board Industry studies made of mixtures of cement, water and either reinforcing fibres or particles. There are four distinct categories: Fibre cement board (FCB) Wood wool cement board (WWCB) Wood strand cement board (WSCB) and Cement bonded particle board(CBPB). In this report, the cement board product mainly covers the fiber cement boards

This report focuses on the Fiber Cement Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe has the largest fiber cement consumption in 2017 with 32.11% sales market share; Followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, which occupied 28.49% and 25.45% sales market share.

Fiber cement board can be classified to low density, medium densiy and high density by their density range. Medium density fiber cement occupied 46.91% global market share in 2017; Low density board and high density board occupied 14.68% and 38.41% market share.

There are more applications in commercial buildings for fiber cement board. Commercial buildings occupied near 63.16% market share in 2017 and residential buildings occupied the rest 36.84%.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Fiber Cement Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2023, from 1330 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study..

Fiber Cement Board Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia, Everest Industries, Saint-Gobain, Hume Cemboard Industries, HeaderBoard Building Materials, Soben board, SCG Building Materials, Kmew, PENNY PANEL, Nichiha, Lato JSC and Visaka Industries

Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Density Fiber Cement Board

Medium Density Fiber Cement Board

Low Density Fiber Cement Board

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fiber Cement Board Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Fiber Cement Board Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Fiber Cement Board, with sales, revenue, and price of Fiber Cement Board, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fiber Cement Board, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Fiber Cement Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Fiber Cement Board sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

