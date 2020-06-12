COVID – 19 Impact on Classroom Wearables Technology Industry 2020 Revenue, Market Share, Price and Forecast 2023

Classroom Wearables Technology Industry studies a category of devices that can be worn by an individual in a classroom and which aid in creating an immersive learning environment. These devices have applications in education and training; they help in tracking students’ progress and also provide a new way for learners to interact with data, environment, and one another.

This report focuses on the Classroom Wearables Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, various technology companies are investing heavily in R&D to remain competitive. This is resulting in the incorporation of innovative functionalities, such as gesture recognition and augmented reality, in classroom wearable technology devices.

Devices such as Fin, Ring, Kapture, and Myo are some of the products equipped with such modern features. Fin is a smart wearable device worn on the thumb; its functioning is based on finger gestures.

The worldwide market for Classroom Wearables Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

