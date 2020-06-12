COVID – 19 Impact on Automotive Refinish Industry -Global Market Analysis with Manufacturers, Region and Forecast to 2024

Automotive refinish are a functional coating formulated to be used on damaged surfaces of automotive exteriors in order to restore them, realizing the same feeling of color as that of new vehicles.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Refinish in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The global automotive refinish market size was USD 2.2 billion in 2016 and increasing automotive refinish demand in light of rising road collisions and aftermarket modifications will fuel market growth. Growing consumption of refinish coatings in automotive maintenance, repair, and aftermarket painting on account of excellent visual appearance, surface protection, resistance to corrosion, extreme weather, temperature, heat and water is expected to promote industry expansion.

Automotive Refinish Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 122 pages

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams (Valspar)

Axalta Coating Systems

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Refinish market.

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Refinish Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Refinish Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Refinish Tablet, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Refinish Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Refinish market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Refinish sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

