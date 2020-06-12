COVID – 19 Impact on Algae Products Industry 2020 Market Global Key Players and 2023 Forecast Report

Algae Products Industry studies simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Algae products can be grown using water resources such as brackish-, sea-, and wastewater unsuitable for cultivating agricultural crops. When using wastewater, such as municipal, animal and even some industrial runoff, they can help in its treatment and purification, while benefiting from using the nutrients present.

This report focuses on the Algae Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Algae products refer to simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Algae products could be classified as eucheuma, laminaria japonica, gracilaria, undaria pinnatifida, porphyra and others, and mainly be applied in animal & aquaculture feed, biofuels & bioenergy, food, chemicals and others. At present, food industry is largest consumer of algae products, which occupied 33.60% market share in 2017.

The algae products industry is developing fast in last five years. The global production increased from 24580.7 K MT in 2013 to 28073.1 K MT in 2017, with the CAGR of 3.38%.

For aquaculture environment factor, this industry is distributed around coastline. As a result, China is the largest production base. As for the consumption region, China is also the largest consumer of algae products. In 2017, China consumed 11338.0 K MT algae products. Indonesia is the follower with about 20% consumption share.

The global revenue of algae products was valued at 6594.03 million USD in 2017, increase from 6387.42 million USD in 2013. Currently, as the downstream demand is rising, algae products are developing in steady growth.

The worldwide market for Algae Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Algae Products Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology, Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology, Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic, Xunshan Group, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae, Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company, Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology, Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Hongqiang Kelp Factory, Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Weijian Kelp Factory, Rongcheng Yandunjiao Aquatic Company, Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Company, Shandong Haizhibao Technology, Matsumaeya, Shemberg, Karagen Indonesia and MCPI

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Eucheuma

Laminaria Japonica

Gracilaria

Porphyra

Undaria Pinnatifida

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Animal & Aquaculture Feed

Biofuels & Bioenergy

Food

Chemicals

Others

