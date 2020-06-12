Conjugate Vaccines Market To Flourish With An Impressive CAGR BY 2016-2028 | Seattle Genetics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Pfizer Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and AbbVie Inc.

The Global Conjugate Vaccines Market size is predicted to succeed in USD 10.14 billion by 2028. It’s projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cancer and the growing geriatric population are likely to drive the marketplace for conjugate vaccines.

Conjugate Vaccines Market By Application (Brain tumor, Blood, Breast, Ovarian, Lung Cancer), Technology (Cleavable Linker, Non-Cleavable Linker), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of the World)

Furthermore, major technological advancements also are contributing to drive expansion. Consistent with the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of individuals aged 65 years and above is projected to succeed 16% of the entire population by 2050 from 7% in 2000. Aging has become a considerable risk factor for varied diseases including cancer. Hence, the growing geriatric population is predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

During consideration of segments and sub-segments, some industry standards and parameters are considered. Historical information on the Conjugate Vaccines Market, as well as future occurrences that could impact the market growth, includes a microscopic market view. In view of the value for the base year, the market volume or demand is determined. Main regions are kept in mind with special emphasis on the highest demand and growth countries.

Market Definition: Global Conjugate Vaccines Market

Conjugate vaccines are vaccines that consist of polysaccharide bacterial capsules or the protein-connected or antigen so they can develop the immunogenicity and protect the body against different diseases. Multivalent conjugate vaccines and monovalent conjugate vaccines are some of the common types of conjugate vaccines. These vaccines have the ability to make the immune stronger by combing the weak antigen with a strong antigen. They are widely used by the children who are suffering from a disease which are caused by H. influenza, Neisseria meningitides, pneumonia and others.

Key Insights – Conjugate Vaccines Market:

o Breast cancer was the most important segment in 2019 and is probably going to witness a big growth over the forecast period owing to the factors such as the availability of Kadcyla and high prevalence of carcinoma

o Cleavable linkers are predicted to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period because most products currently in the development pipeline are cleavable linkers. Additionally, in 2017, two new products – Besponsa and Mylotarg – were approved within the market

o In 2019, North America was the most important revenue-generating region within the conjugate vaccines market. It is the foremost among well-established regions in terms of patient awareness and usage of conjugate vaccines and makes up most of the prevailing market

o The players operating in this space are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Seattle Genetics, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Takeda Drug Company Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Immunomedics; and ImmunoGen Inc.

o Market players are adopting various strategies – like introducing technologically advanced products, collaborations, and geographic expansions – to increase their market share. For example, Seattle Genetics collaborated with Takeda for developing Brentuximab Vedotin (Adcetris) for refractory/relapsed Hodgkin Lymphoma.

This research report delivers a wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The report also puts light on the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the product market in both quantitative and qualitative manner so that users get precise information.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Brain tumor

Blood

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Breast

Ovarian

Lung

By Technology

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Application

By Technology

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

By Application

By Technology

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey)

By Application

By Technology

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Application

By Technology

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

By Application

By Technology

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Application

By Technology

