Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Outlook 2020-2026: Cost , Units Sales, Revenues & Applications

Get Free Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1928377

Scope of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market: An orthopedic implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing joint or bone or to support a damaged bone. The medical implant is mainly fabricated using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength and the plastic coating that is done on it acts as an artificial cartilage. Internal fixation is an operation in orthopedics that involves the surgical implementation of implants for the purpose of repairing a bone. Among the most common types of medical implants are the pins, rods, screws and plates used to anchor fractured bones while they heal.

The veterinary orthopedic implants market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 77% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from Japan, USA and Europe.

Innovation and promotion of veterinary healthcare projects has led to the increasing demand for veterinary orthopedic implants. Increasing veterinary healthcare projects across the global, especially in the Asia Pacific, is another major factor, driving the growth of the veterinary orthopedic implants market during the forecast period.

The global market is valued at 83 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

☑ Dog

☑ Cat

☑ Horse

☑ Others

☑ Veterinary Bone Plates

☑ Screws

☑ Pins & Wires & Staples

☑ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

