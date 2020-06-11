TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET-INDUSTRY DEMAND, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, STATISTICS, DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, DEMAND AND 2026 FORECAST RESEARCH | KEY PLAYRS- IBM CORPORATION, SAP SE, LINGUAMATICS, SAS INSTITUTE, INC., OPEN TEXT CORPORATION, CLARABRIDGE, MEGAPUTER ETC.

The global text analytics market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Text analytics aid an organization’s business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources. This factor is augmenting the growth of text analytics market. However, concerns over data security and privacy are restraining the growth of text analytics market.

The global text analytics market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, application, end-use industry, and regions.

On the basis of deployment, the market is split into:

* On-premises

* Cloud

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Predictive Analytics

* Fraud Management

* Risk Management

* Business Intelligence

* Others

Based on end-use industry, the market is divided into:

* BFSI

* IT & Telecom

* Retail

* Healthcare

* Manufacturing

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

* Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* IBM Corporation

* SAP SE

* Linguamatics

* SAS Institute, Inc.

* Open Text Corporation

* Clarabridge

* Megaputer Intelligence Inc.

* Luminoso

* MeaningCloud LLC

* Infegy

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Providers

* Healthcare Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

