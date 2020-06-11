Smart Cities Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share and Growth, Global Segments Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The Global Smart Cities Market 2020 industry study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Scope of global Smart Cities includes by Smart Transportation (Software, Services, Solution), by Solution (Smart Ticketing, Traffic Management System, Passenger Information Management System, Freight Information System), By End user (BFSI, Managed Mobility, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The concept of a smart city encompasses the optimization of the efficiency of city operations and services and connected citizens. Smart city technology enables city officials to interact directly with both communities and city infrastructure, and monitor what is happening in the city and how the city is evolving.

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to drive the Smart Cities market. However, security concerns related to IOT and smart devices are hampering the growth of the market.

The STRATEGIC MANUFACTURERS Smart Cities Market:-

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Ametek Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Software

Services

Hardware

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Smart Ticketing,

Traffic Management System

Passenger Information Management System

Freight Information System

Based on the end use industry, the market is segmented into:

BFSI

Managed Mobility

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, grade, end use industry, and application market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, grade, end use industry, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Smart Cities

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.

Table of Content-

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope Global Smart Cities Market — Market Overview Smart Cities market by Component Outlook Smart Cities market by Technology Outlook Smart Cities market by end user Outlook Smart Cities market Regional Outlook Competitive Landscape

