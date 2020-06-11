Shisha Tobacco Market Impressive Gains Including Top Key Players FUMARI, Haze Tobacco LLC, Al Fakher Tobacco Factory, SOCIALSMOKE.COM, Japan Tobacco Inc., Alchemist Blend, SOEX, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Prince Molasses

This Shisha Tobacco market research report has been formed with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to endow with the better user experience. To execute market research study competent and advanced tools and techniques including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been employed. Besides, the market share of major competitors on global level is also studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this Shisha Tobacco market research report. It simplifies the flow of information for better user understanding.

Major Players such as FUMARI, Haze Tobacco LLC, Al Fakher Tobacco Factory, SOCIALSMOKE.COM, Japan Tobacco Inc., Alchemist Blend, SOEX, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Prince Molasses, Romman Shisha, Mazaya, Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco, Flavors of Americas S.A., Al Amir Tobacco.

Global shisha tobacco market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various flavour offerings with shisha tobacco and widespread adoption by the various themed restaurants as well as the youth population. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.

• Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2020-2026

• Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

• Detailed company profiling of top players of the global market

• Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global market

• Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

• Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Shisha Tobacco Industry

Market Drivers:

Variety of flavor offerings in shisha tobacco is one of the major driving factors as a large portion of the youth are willing to take up flavoured smoking

High amounts of adoption of shisha tobacco among the various themed-based restaurants and cafes is also expected to be a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations and bans posed on the serving and sale of shisha tobacco is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Awareness regarding the increased harmful effects with the usage and smoking of shisha tobacco as compared to cigarette smoking is also expected to restraint the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Product Type: Strong Shisha Tobacco, Mild Shisha Tobacco, Light Shisha Tobacco

By Flavor: Fruit, Mint, Chocolate, Caramel, Beverages, Blended Flavours

By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Shisha Tobacco Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Shisha Tobacco Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

