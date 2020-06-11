PRESCRIPTIVE AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET PRICE, SUPPLIERS, GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, TOP PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2026 | KEY PLAYERS- BFSI, RETAIL, HEALTHCARE & PHARMACEUTICAL, IT & TELECOM, SOCIAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT, GOVERNMENT & DEFENSE ETC.

The global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026.

Scope of global prescriptive and predictive analytics market includes by Type (Behavioral Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Talent Analytics, Collection Analytics, Others), by Software System (Customer Relationship Management, Decision Support Systems, Fraud Detection Systems, Data-Mining, Performance Management Systems, Risk Assessment and Management Systems), by Application (Finance, Marketing & Sales, Manufacturing, Operations Management, Supply-Chain Management, Human Resource), by End User (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, IT & Telecom, Social Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Prescriptive analytics is another branch of advanced analytics, dedicated to obtaining the best course of action for a presented situation. Predictive analytics is the practice of extracting information from existing data. It helps users determine and understand the buying patterns of customers, and predict future trends for an organization.

Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the markets are enhanced productivity and increase sales by adopting automated solutions. Retail Analytics helps firms target and reach out to new customers, forecast store traffic, and prevent theft and fraud. Also, due to increasing competition, a wide array of product offerings, multiple touch points for customers, and increasing customer complexities enable retailers to use analytics.

The prescriptive and predictive analytics market is primarily segmented based on type, by software system, by application, by end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

* Behavioral Analytics

* Marketing Analytics

* Talent Analytics

* Collection Analytics

* Others

Based on software system, the market is divided into:

* Customer Relationship Management

* Decision Support Systems

* Fraud Detection Systems

* Data-Mining

* Performance Management Systems

* Risk Assessment and Management Systems

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Finance

* Marketing & Sales

* Manufacturing

* Operations Management

* Supply-Chain Management

* Human Resource

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

* BFSI

* Retail

* Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

* IT & Telecom

* Social Media & Entertainment

* Government & Defense

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America (United States, Canada)

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

* Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* IBM Corporation

* Salesforce.com

* Accenture PLC

* Versium Inc.

* Oracle Corporation

* Angoss Software Corporation

* SAP SE

* Microsoft Corporation

* Infor Inc.

* SAS Institute Inc.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Overview

5. Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market by Product Type

6. Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market by Application

7. Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market by Region

8. North America Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market

9. Europe Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market

10. Asia Pacific Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market

11. South America Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market

12. Middle East & Africa Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Software Engineers

* Developers

