Personal Care Packaging Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | Amcor Limited, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Ardagh Group S.A., ITC Limited, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, WestRock Company, ALBEA, Koa Glass Co. Ltd

Major Players such as Amcor Limited, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Ardagh Group S.A., ITC Limited, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, WestRock Company, ALBEA, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., ProAmpac, Huhtamaki, Crown, BALL CORPORATION, COVERIS, AptarGroup Inc., American Packaging Corporation, HCP Packaging, HCT Group, RPC Group Plc., Winpak Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Pak International.

Global Personal Care Packaging market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 23.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 33.78 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Dynamics:

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Personal Care Packaging Industry

Market Drivers:

Rise in levels of disposable income resulting in changes in lifestyle of consumers and increased consumption of beauty & personal care products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Innovations in technology and innovative launches of products resulting in enhanced protection of the contents of the product as well as enhancement of shelf-life of the products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the recycling of the products in relation to the materials used in the packaging method is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Rapid fluctuations and vulnerability in prices of raw materials required for the production of personal care packaging is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Material: Metal, Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others

By Product Type: Bottles, Tubes, Pouches, Cans, Jars, Cartons, Others

By Application: Baby Care, Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance, Cosmetics, Bath & Shower, Others

Top Players in the Market are: Amcor Limited, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Ardagh Group S.A., ITC Limited, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, WestRock Company, ALBEA, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., ProAmpac, Huhtamaki, Crown, BALL CORPORATION, COVERIS, AptarGroup Inc., American Packaging Corporation, HCP Packaging, HCT Group, RPC Group Plc., Winpak Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Pak International.

