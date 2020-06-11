New Innovative Report on Cloud Professional Services Market by Key Players Analysis-Deloitte, Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Dell In, KPMG International, HCL, IBM, Tata Group, CGI Group Inc.

Cloud professional services Market refers a combination of capabilities including consulting/technical skills and functional knowledge. In 2019, the global Cloud Professional Services market size was 3743.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13230 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.8% during 2020-2026.

An increased number of cloud solutions from various vendors have created a complex cloud environment. Cloud customers are struggling with integrating and managing applications, workloads, cloud stacks, and other facets of the shift to cloud. They are spending heavily on consultants and system integrators to educate, plan, and implement their cloud environments.

Accelerated demand for cloud-based solutions from various industry verticals including BFSI, government, education, and healthcare among others will continue to create significant opportunities for cloud professional services vendors, and leaders. This is also contributing towards the expansion of IT services portfolio by the cloud service providers to boost their revenue generating opportunities while catering to different segments of end customers.

The Top Companies covered in this study

• Deloitte

• Wipro Limited

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Accenture plc

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Dell Inc. (EMC)

• KPMG International

• Capgemini S.A.

• HCL

• IBM

• Tata Group

• PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• CGI Group Inc

• …

The rapid adoption of cloud-based services by companies of all sizes will drive its demand due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of use. However, data security concerns associated with critical data storage in the cloud and technological constraints will impede the growing demand for cloud security solutions.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. The competitive spectrum of the Cloud Professional Services market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Cloud Professional Services market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

The Cloud Professional Services market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Cloud Consulting

• Cloud Systems Integration

• Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance)

• Cloud Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecommunications

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Education

In the last section, the report consists of the opinions of the industry experts and professionals. The experts within the industry are in an effort to analyze the export/import policies that are positively influencing the growth of the Global Cloud Professional Services Market.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:-

• Executive Summary

• Global Cloud Professional Services Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2015-2026)

• Global Cloud Professional Services Consumption Comparison by Applications (2015-2026)

• Global Cloud Professional Services Revenue (2015-2026)

• Global Cloud Professional Services Production (2015-2026)

• North America Cloud Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

• Europe Cloud Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

• China Cloud Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

• Japan Cloud Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

• Southeast Asia Cloud Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

• India Cloud Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

• Appendix

• Research Methodology

• Data Source

