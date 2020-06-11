HEALTHCARE BPO INDUSTRY PLAYERS, KEY SEGMENTATION, GROWTH, TRENDS AND KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS- ACCENTURE, COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS., GEBBS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS,, GENPACT, IBM, INFOSYS, INVENSIS TECHNOLOGIES ETC.

The Global Healthcare BPO market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2025.

Healthcare BPO market is primarily driven by a few key factors such as lack of in-house trained professionals for specific processes, cost-effective availability of workforce, and lack of industry knowledge. In addition to this healthcare BPO market also observes significant growth due to the increased government regulations to reduce the overall healthcare costs. However, with the ongoing trends in the healthcare BPO, the customers face challenges in data security & reliability, increasing regulatory compliance, and handling huge amount of healthcare data restricts the growth of the healthcare BPO market.

The global Healthcare BPO market is primarily segmented based on different PAYER Service, Pharmaceutical Service, and regions.

On the basis of Payer Service, the market is split into:

* Claims Management

* Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations

* Member Management

* Payer Service Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)

Based on Pharmaceutical Service, the market is divided into:

* Clinical Manufacturing Services

* R&D Services

* Non-clinical Services

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Accenture

* Cognizant Technology Solutions

* Firstsource Solutions.

* Gebbs Healthcare Solutions,

* Genpact

* IBM

* Infosys

* Invensis Technologies.

* Lonza

* Omega Healthcare

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new Payer Service launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, Payer Service, and Pharmaceutical Service market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key PAYER Services, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new Payer Service launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, PAYER Service, Pharmaceutical Service with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Healthcare BPO Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and Payer Service capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Healthcare BPO Market Overview

5. Global Healthcare BPO Market by Product Type

6. Global Healthcare BPO Market by Application

7. Global Healthcare BPO Market by Region

8. North America Healthcare BPO Market

9. Europe Healthcare BPO Market

10. Asia Pacific Healthcare BPO Market

11. South America Healthcare BPO Market

12. Middle East & Africa Healthcare BPO Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Healthcare BPO Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

