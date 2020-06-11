GLOBAL SPEECH-TO-TEXT API MARKET SIZE BY DEPLOYMENT MODE (ON-PREMISE, CLOUD), BY APPLICATION (RISK AND COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT, FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION), BY VERTICAL & REGION-GROWTH TRENDS, AND FORECAST TILL 2026

The global Speech-to-Text API market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1349013

Scope of global speech-to-text API market includes by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud, Service), by Application (Risk and Compliance Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention), by Vertical (Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Defense & Security, Government, Healthcare, Transport/Logistics, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Speech-to-Text enables developers to convert audio to text by applying powerful neural network models in an easy-to-use API.

Major growth drivers of the market are the growing adoption of smart speakers and mobile phones and stringent regulatory and compliance.

The speech-to-text API market is primarily segmented based on deployment mode, by application, by vertical, and region.

Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into:

* On-premise

* Cloud

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Risk and Compliance Management

* Fraud Detection and Prevention

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

* Banking & Finance

* Consumer Electronics

* Defense & Security

* Government

* Healthcare

* Transport/Logistics

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America (United States, Canada)

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

* Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Google Inc.

* Microsoft Corporation

* IBM Corporation

* AWS

* Nuance Communications

* Verint

* Speechmatics

* Facebook Inc.

* Deepgram

* GL Communications

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, by deployment mode, application, and by vertical wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, by deployment mode, application, and vertical with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Speech-to-Text API Vendors

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Service Providers

* Cloud Developers

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Speech-to-Text API Market Overview

5. Global Speech-to-Text API Market by Product Type

6. Global Speech-to-Text API Market by Application

7. Global Speech-to-Text API Market by Region

8. North America Speech-to-Text API Market

9. Europe Speech-to-Text API Market

10. Asia Pacific Speech-to-Text API Market

11. South America Speech-to-Text API Market

12. Middle East & Africa Speech-to-Text API Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Speech-to-Text API Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Note: If you have any special requirements related to Speech-to-Text API Market report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.