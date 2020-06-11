GLOBAL PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS MARKET SIZE BY PAYMENT METHOD (E-WALLET, CREDIT CARD, DEBIT CARD), VERTICAL (UTILITIES AND TELECOMMUNICATION, HOSPITALITY, RETAIL) & REGION – KEY MANUFACTURERS, ANALYSIS, GROWTH TRENDS, AND FORECAST TILL 2026

The global payment processing solutions market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Scope of payment processing solutions market includes by Payment Method (E-wallet, Credit Card, Debit Card), by Vertical (Utilities and Telecommunication, Hospitality, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Payment processing is a term that refers to how transactions are automated between the customer and the merchant. Rising worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital and online payments, rising use of smartphones, and focus on improving customer experience are the major driving factors for global payment processing solutions market.

However, lack of global standard for international transaction, lack of digital literacy in developing countries are some of the major limiting factors for payment processing solutions market. Regardless of these limitations, rising adoption of financial services, and progressive changes in regulatory frameworks will further grow the payment processing solutions market in the forecast eperiod.

The payment processing solutions market is primarily segmented based on different payment method, vertical and regions.

Based on payment method, the market is divided into:

* E-wallet

* Credit Card

* Debit Card

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

* Utilities and Telecommunication

* Hospitality

* Retail

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America (United States, Canada)

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

* Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Paymill GmbH

* PayU Group

* Paypal Holdings, Inc.

* Amazon Payment, Inc.

* Authorize.Net

* WorldPay

* SecurePay

* CCBill

* MOLPay

* Alipay.com Co. Ltd.

These organizations are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

* Government Body and Association

* Research Institutes

