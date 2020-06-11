GLOBAL IOT ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE, BY ANALYTICS TYPE (PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS, DESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS), VERTICAL (ENERGY AND UTILITIES, HEALTHCARE AND LIFE SCIENCES), & REGION – KEY MANUFACTURERS, ANALYSIS, GROWTH TRENDS, AND FORECAST TILL 2026

The global IoT analytics market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Rising demand for advanced analytics and automation solutions in various business sectors is major factor driving the market globally. However, risk of data loss and security concerns are expected to hinder the growth of market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/964653

The global IoT analytics market is primarily segmented based on different analytics type, vertical, and regions.

On the basis of analytics type, the market is split into:

* Predictive Analytics

* Prescriptive Analytics

* Descriptive Analytics

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

* Healthcare and Life Sciences

* Energy and Utilities

* Government

* IT and Telecom

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America (United States, Canada)

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

* Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* International Business Machines Corporation

* SAP SE

* Siemens AG

* Microsoft Corporation

* General Electric Co.

* Netskope, Inc.

* Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

* Amazon Web Services, Inc.

* Cisco Systems, Inc.,

* Accenture plc

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, analytics type and vertical market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, analytics type and vertical with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of IoT analytics

Target Audience:

* IoT Analytics Solution Providers

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global IoT Analytics Market Overview

5. Global IoT Analytics Market by Product Type

6. Global IoT Analytics Market by Application

7. Global IoT Analytics Market by Region

8. North America IoT Analytics Market

9. Europe IoT Analytics Market

10. Asia Pacific IoT Analytics Market

11. South America IoT Analytics Market

12. Middle East & Africa IoT Analytics Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. IoT Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Note: If you have any special requirements related to IoT Analytics Market report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.