FINFET TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2020: APPLICATION, SIZE, TOP KEY PLAYERS (TSMC, SAMSUNG, INTEL, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, UNITED MICROELECTRONICS, QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK, ARM, XILINX, SMIC) AND RESEARCH REPORT 2025

FinFET Technology Market studies a MOSFET tri-gate transistor built on a substrate where the gate is placed on two, three, or four sides of the channel or wrapped around the channel, forming a double gate structure. These devices have been given the generic name “finfets” because the source/drain region forms fins on the silicon surface.

This report focuses on the FinFET Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The FinFET devices have significantly faster switching times and higher current density than the mainstream CMOS technology.

North America accounted for the majority market share of the overall FinFET technology market in 2017.

FinFET Technology Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• TSMC

• Samsung

• Intel

• GlobalFoundries

• United Microelectronics

• Qualcomm

• MediaTek

• ARM

• Xilinx

• SMIC

Market Segment by Type covers:

• 22nm

• 20nm

• 16nm

• 14nm

• 10nm

• 7nm

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Smartphones

• Computers and Tablets

• Wearables

• High-End Networks

• Automotive

Chapter 1: Describe FinFET Technology Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of FinFET Technology, with sales, revenue, and price of FinFET Technology, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of FinFET Technology, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven FinFET Technology market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe FinFET Technology sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

