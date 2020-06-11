COVID – 19 Impact on Polystyrene Films Industry 2020-2025 Market Trends, Manufacturers, Size, Applications, Demand and Forecast Research

For Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/655143

Polystyrene film market is segmented into grade and application. On the basis of grade, it divided as biaxially oriented polystyrene (BOPS) and Oriented polystyrene (OPS). BOPS is used for thermoforming and shrink film products because of its stiffness and transparency. These films are available in gloss & matte grades and clear & custom colors. OPS is used in bakery and freezer applications due to relatively inexpensive material.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, food & beverage, electronics, and others. The major applications of polystyrene films are packaging and electronics,. Polystyrene films in electronics are used to protect display screen. In automotive industry, these films are used as dashboard. The growing consumer electronic industry and ongoing recycling activities are responsible for global polystyrene market growth during the estimated period.

Packaging accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period, owing to increasing industrialization and expanding packaging industry as well as product benefits for packaging applications.

No. of Pages: – 121

Some of the key players operating in this market are Transcendia, TEKRA, Cheever Specialty Paper & Film, and Multi-Plastics, Inc., and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, and Applications Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Applications, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Polystyrene Films manufacturers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global Polystyrene Films Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Polystyrene Films Market Grade Outlook

5 Global Polystyrene Films Market Applications Outlook

6 Global Polystyrene Films Market Regional Outlook

End of the report

