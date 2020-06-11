COVID – 19 Impact on Massive Open Online Courses Market Statistics, Types, Industry Growth, Technology Demand, Top Vendors like Coursera, Udemy, Linkedin, EDX , Linkedin, Khan Academy and Forecast 2025

For Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/731234

The growth of massive open online courses is driven by the increasing educational fees, inability to meet basic platforms of universities & colleges and people’s inclination towards quality education.

Lack of personalized guidance and mentorship along with an inefficiency in tracking and validating the process are the factors which hinders the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region is the second largest market for massive open online courses after Asia Pacific region as this region has one of the highest active number of universities and colleges supporting distant education and MOOC courses. Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as a major niche market owing to the inclination of these courses among the users which helps to improve their performance, capacity and quality.

Key players covered in the report :

• IBM

• AppTek LLC

• Venga Global

• Welocalize

• SYSTRAN Technologies

• Omniscien Technologies

• PROMT Ltd.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/731234

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Deployment Type, and End Users Market Size and Forecast from 2020-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Deployment Type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Massive Open Online Courses providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/731234 .

Table Of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Massive Open Online Courses Market – Industry Outlook

4 Massive Open Online Courses Market Applications Outlook

5 Massive Open Online Courses Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Massive Open Online Courses Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

Disclaimer

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.