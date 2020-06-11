COVID-19 Impact on Global Test Preparation Market 2020: Industry Share, Size, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers and Forecast Research to 2025

Students are procuring test preparation programs and services to enhance their performance in academic and non-academic examinations. With respect to surge in the demand for test preparation products, the providers have made changes in their marketing and delivery services to increase student acquisition rates. Majority of students have begun to enroll for online tutoring services to prepare for standardized tests and school level exams.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Test Preparation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Test Preparation market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing incorporation of AI in tutoring services is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The incorporation of innovative education technology solutions is widely gaining prominence in the test preparation market in the US. The utilization of intelligent tutoring systems has led to several advancements in the online tutoring market. These systems are hybrid models with an amalgamation of machine learning technologies and can directly interact with students without any human interference.

Test Preparation Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• ArborBridge

• Pearson Education

• Club Z

• The Princeton Review

• Kaplan

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• University Exams

• Certification Exams

• High School Exams

• Elementary Exams

• Other Exams

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• K-12

• Higher Education

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Test Preparation Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Test Preparation Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Test Preparation by Countries

6 Europe Test Preparation Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Test Preparation by Countries

8 South America Test Preparation by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Test Preparation by Countries

10 Global Test Preparation Segment by Type

11 Global Test Preparation Segment by Application

12 Test Preparation Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

