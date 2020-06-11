COVID-19 Impact on Global Digital Process Automation Market 2020: Industry Share, Size, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers and Forecast Research to 2025

Process automation refers to the use of digital technology to perform a process or processes in order to accomplish a workflow or function. A wide variety of business processes and activities can be automated, or more often, they can be partially automated with human intervention at strategic points within workflows. Sales, marketing, production, supply chain, inventory control, administration, IT and management process are among those benefitting from digital process automation.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Process Automation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Process Automation market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period because of the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region. This region is also considered to be one of the most advanced regions in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure optimization.

The global Digital Process Automation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2025.

Digital Process Automation Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 137 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• IBM

• Pegasystems

• Appian

• Oracle

• Software AG

• DST Systems

• Opentext

• Dxc Technology

• Infosys

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Solution

• Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Manufacturing

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• BFSI

• Telecom & IT

• Transport & Logistics

• Energy & Utility

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Others

Reasons for Buying this Report:

• This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

• It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

• It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

• It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

• It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

• It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Digital Process Automation Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Digital Process Automation Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Digital Process Automation by Countries

6 Europe Digital Process Automation Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Process Automation by Countries

8 South America Digital Process Automation by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Digital Process Automation by Countries

10 Global Digital Process Automation Segment by Type

11 Global Digital Process Automation Segment by Application

12 Digital Process Automation Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

