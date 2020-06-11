COVID – 19 Impact on Esport Market 2020 Analysis, Technology Demand, Regional Trends, Growth Insights and Development Status | by Top Leading Companies Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, CJ, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Faceit, Gfinity

The Global Esport Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Esport with detailed market segmentation by component, type, application and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

In this report, we analyze the Esport industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2019-2024.

At the same time, we classify different Esport based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Esport industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global Esport market include:

o Modern Times Group

o Activision Blizzard

o Valve Corporation

o CJ Corporation

o Electronic Arts

o Nintendo

o …..

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Esport market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Market segmentation, by product types:

o Real-time strategy (RTS)

o First-person shooter (FPS)

o Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)

o Others

Market segmentation, by applications:

o Mobile phone & Tablet

o PC

o Video Game

o Others.

No of Pages – 180

The report can answer the following questions:

1. What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Esport?

2. Who are the global key manufacturers of Esport industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

3. What are the types and applications of Esport? What is the market share of each type and application?

4. What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Esport? What is the manufacturing process of Esport?

5. Economic impact on Esport industry and development trend of Esport industry.

6. What will the Esport market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

7. What are the key factors driving the global Esport industry?

8. What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Esport market?

9. What are the Esport market challenges to market growth?

10. What are the Esport market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Esport market?

Objective of Studies:

1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Esport market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Esport market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Esport market.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Esport

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Esport

3 Manufacturing Technology of Esport

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Esport

5 Global Productions, Revenue and Price Analysis of Esport by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

6 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of Esport 2014-2020

7 Consumption Volumes, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis of Esport by Regions

8 Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Esport

9 Marketing Traders or Distributor Analysis of Esport

10 Global and Chinese Economic Impacts on Esport Industry

11 Development Trend Analysis of Esport

12 Contact information of Esport

13 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Esport

14 Conclusion of the Global Esport Industry 2020 Market Research Report

