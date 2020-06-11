COVID-19 Impact on Digital Isolator Market: Which Region to Take Biggest Revenue Hit?

Digital isolators are used to transfer digital signals across an isolation barrier. These isolators employ RF coupling techniques to transmit digital information across an isolation barrier. It is used as a substitute to optocouplers. Optocoupler is far too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz+) digital signals.

Digital isolator is comparatively faster and less error prone. It has a wide application in gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADCs, USB & other communication ports, and CAN isolation. They are used in several sectors such as industrial, healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications.

The use of digital isolator in industrial sector is expected to dominate the market because the digital isolator proves to be a vital means of receiving efficient and low-cost solutions for equipment safety and data transfer compared to optocouplers. Rise in demand for noise-free electronics and increase in usage of renewable energy sources drive the the digital isolators market growth. Moreover, adoption of digital isolator as a substitute to optocouplers fuels the growth of the market.

However, digital isolators’ inability to transmit low-frequency signals without the use of modulators is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, high cost of digital isolator may also hinder the growth of the digital isolated market.

There are several players in the digital isolators market and product launch, product development, business acquisition, and business expansion are the growth strategies adopted by the key players.

The major companies profiled in the global digital isolator market share include Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Silicon Labs, Broadcom Limited, ROHM Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, NVE, Vicor, and others.

The digital isolator market is segmented based on isolation, channel, data rate, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on isolation, the market is categorized into capacitive coupling, GMR, and magnetic coupling.

Based on channel, it is divided into 2 channel, 4 channel, 6 channel, and 8 channel.

Based on data rate, it is classified into less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps, and more than 75 Mbps. Based on application, it is categorized into gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADCs, USB & other communication ports, CAN isolation, and others.

Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into industrial, healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global digital isolator market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The global digital isolator market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global digital isolator market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

