COVID – 19 Impact on Cognitive Services Market Demand, Growth Opportunities, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Top Key Players Baidu, Nuance Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Expert System, Inbenta, Cognitivescale

The Global Cognitive Services Market increase in chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke with a corresponding boom in the burden of cancer is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Conversely, strict government regulations might impede the growth of the market. This report focuses on Global Cognitive Services Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level, from a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Cognitive Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

In this report, we analyze the Cognitive Services industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2024.

At the same time, we classify different Cognitive Services based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Cognitive Services industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global Cognitive Services market include:

o Microsoft

o Google

o AWS

o Baidu

o Nuance Communications

o Qualcomm Technologies

o SAS

o ……

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Cognitive Services market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Market segmentation, by product types:

o Machine learning and deep learning

o Natural Language Processing (NLP)

o Others.

Market segmentation, by applications:

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Retail

o IT and telecommunication

o Government and education

o Manufacturing

o Others.

No of Pages – 187

The report can answer the following questions:

1. What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Cognitive Services?

2. Who are the global key manufacturers of Cognitive Services industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

3. What are the types and applications of Cognitive Services? What is the market share of each type and application?

4. What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Cognitive Services? What is the manufacturing process of Cognitive Services?

5. Economic impact on Cognitive Services industry and development trend of Cognitive Services industry.

6. What will the Cognitive Services market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

7. What are the key factors driving the global Cognitive Services industry?

8. What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Cognitive Services market?

9. What are the Cognitive Services market challenges to market growth?

10. What are the Cognitive Services market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cognitive Services market?

Objective of Studies:

1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Cognitive Services market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Cognitive Services market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Cognitive Services market.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Cognitive Services

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Cognitive Services

3 Manufacturing Technology of Cognitive Services

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Cognitive Services

5 Global Productions, Revenue and Price Analysis of Cognitive Services by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

6 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of Cognitive Services 2014-2020

7 Consumption Volumes, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis of Cognitive Services by Regions

8 Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Cognitive Services

9 Marketing Traders or Distributor Analysis of Cognitive Services

10 Global and Chinese Economic Impacts on Cognitive Services Industry

11 Development Trend Analysis of Cognitive Services

12 Contact information of Cognitive Services

13 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Cognitive Services

14 Conclusion of the Global Cognitive Services Industry 2020 Market Research Report

