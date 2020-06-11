COVID – 19 Impact on Cluster Munitions Industry-Global Market Analysis, Trend, Companies, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2023

Cluster Munitions Industry studies an air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that ejects smaller submunitions. Cluster bombs release explosive projectiles, which are designed to destroy vehicles, disperse chemical or biological weapons, scatter landmines, and kill personnel. These cluster bombs release many small munitions over a wide area, posing risks to civilians both during attacks and after attacks. Unexploded bomblets can kill civilians and unintended targets long after the conflict has ended as they remain difficult to locate and remove.

This report focuses on the Cluster Munitions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, the cost-effectiveness and easy deployment of cluster munitions over ICBMs and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) are the prime reasons why many countries still opt for the development of cluster munitions.

Moreover, specific launching systems are required for launching ICBMs or the SLBMs; cluster munitions, on the contrary, can be launched from a fighter aircraft. In addition, the effect would be over a larger area than other bombs.

The worldwide market for Cluster Munitions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Cluster Munitions Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Textron Systems

IMI Systems

L-3 Fuzing And Ordnance Systems(L3 FOS)

Lockheed Martin

NORINCO

Orbital ATK

Aeroteh

China Aerospace Science And Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Anti-Tank Cluster Munitions

Anti-Personnel Cluster Munitions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Manoeuvre

Defend

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cluster Munitions Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Cluster Munitions Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Cluster Munitions, with sales, revenue, and price of Cluster Munitions, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cluster Munitions, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Cluster Munitions market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Cluster Munitions sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

