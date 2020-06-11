COVID – 19 Impact on Biosimilars Industry 2020-2025 Market Size, Share, Manufacturers, Trend, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research

For Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/705158

The market is driven by factors such rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes supplement the growing demands of pharmaceutical drugs, especially for the high priced patented drugs.

The growth of the biosimilars market is hampered due to the lack of regulatory guidelines, consumers brand preferences, reluctance of physicians to prescribed biosimilars and the high capital required for research and development.

Approval and clinical trials stand as principal strategy for the biosimilars market. The companies, such as Sandoz, Merck Serono, and Celltrion are continuously seeking approvals across different geographies.

The strict regulatory framework, and the rising products in the pipeline are estimated to contribute substantially towards the development of the Europe biosimilars market in the next few years.

The stringent government regulations in the U.S. are projected to restrict the growth of the North America market.

Based on type, market is segmented into non-glycosylated proteins, recombinant glycosylated proteins, and recombinant peptides. The non-glycosylated proteins segment accounted for the largest market share of the market in 2017, however recombinant glycosylated proteins are expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of diseases, the market is classified into oncology, chronic diseases, autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The blood disorder segment accounted for the largest share of the biosimilars market in 2017. The rising incidence of blood disorders across the globe, low cost of biosimilars compared to biologics, and the rising pressure to reduce healthcare expenditure are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Europe is also expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. Growth in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of age-related disorders and chronic disorders is also expected to increase the demand for biosimilars in Europe. Asia Pacific and LAMEA exhibit a large scale demand for biosimilars due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in these regions

Biosimilars Market Major Players:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Celltrion Healthcare

• Mylan NV

• Novartis AG

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

