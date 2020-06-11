COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Solutions: Interactive Display Market: Survival Strategies for Industry Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Interactive Display Market by Panel Type, Technology, Screen Size, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global interactive display market size was valued at $14.63 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.19 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.80% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players operating in the interactive display industry include LG Electronics, NEC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ViewSonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Horizon Display Inc., Baanto International Ltd., Crystal Display Systems Ltd., and Elo Touch Solutions.

Based on region, the global interactive display market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, in terms of revenue, North America accounted for 38.6% of total interactive display market revenue and is expected to retain its dominant position. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to advancements in touch screen devices and rise in purchasing capacity.

Interactive screens allow users to access and manipulate different files. These screens include large-format interactive displays (LFID), interactive whiteboards, interactive touchscreens, used for advertisement, education, and another sector. The interactive display market is expected to grow increasing the adoption of new technologies and rise in demand for touch-based devices.

The major factors that drive the global interactive display market include growth in the flexible display technologies, increase in demand for interactive whiteboard in education sector, and rise in trend of touch-based devices. However, high cost of the latest display technologies such as transparent display and quantum dot displays hinders the interactive display market growth. Furthermore, upcoming applications in the flexible display devices is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global interactive display market.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as agreement, partnership, product launch, and R&D, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global interactive display market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2026, wherein the forecast period is from 2019 to 2026.

The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the market players to enter the global interactive display market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the interactive display market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key area of investment. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth. Moreover, it features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

Moreover, the display technology such as OLED has various advantages over conventional display technologies such as being light in weight and its flexibility, which have enabled it to gain competitive advantage over other segments The OLED technology is recognized as a lighter and thinner alternative than conventional LED and LCD systems. In addition, OLED panels do not require any type of backlighting as compared to LCD. A stable performance in sunlight is an additional advantage of OLED.

In July 23, 2019, Sharp Corporation launched new 4K Ultra HD resolution large-format AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems, which has whiteboard functionality with embedded system-on-chip (SoC) controller. Sharp offers InGlass touch technology that provide semi flat surface, allow for more comfortable with more accurate response.

Key Findings of the Interactive Display Market :

In terms of revenue, Flat Panel contributed the maximum market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Transparent Panel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, North America accounted for over 38.6% share globally, and is expected to dominate the interactive display market share in the future.

