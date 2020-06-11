Baking Enzyme Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2026 | Top Players- Novozymes, ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Aum Enzymes, DSM N.V., Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Lesaffre, AB Enzymes

This Baking Enzyme market research report has been formed with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to endow with the better user experience. To execute market research study competent and advanced tools and techniques including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been employed. Besides, the market share of major competitors on global level is also studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this Baking Enzyme market research report. It simplifies the flow of information for better user understanding.

Global Baking Enzyme Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation: Global Baking Enzyme Market

Global baking enzyme market is segmented into three notable segments which are type,applications and sources.

On the basis of type, the Baking Enzyme Market is segmented into carbohydrase, xylanase, glucose oxidase, protease, lipoxygenases, lipase and others. Carbohydrase is sub-segmented into amylase and cellulases. Amylase is further sub-segmented into endoamylase and exoamylase. Carbohydrase segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. LEVEKING (China) offers, baking enzymes, comprises Maltogenic amylase which are used to enhance the quality with more moist texture, tender and reduction of water absorption in the breads with maximum freshness to the goods.

On the basis of application, the Baking Enzyme Market is segmented into bread, biscuits & cookies, rolls & buns, cake & pastry and others. Bread segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In June 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health have announced the launch of their new enzymes within the DuPont Danisco POWERBake designed for the bakery industry. The launch of the product will help bakery manufacturers for the development of the bakery goods. BASF SE offers Nutrilife enzyme range, this enzyme is an alphaamylase which provides crispy texture, enhanced browning effect, great bread quality and increased oven spring.

On the basis of source, the Baking Enzyme Market is segmented into genetically modified organism (GMO) and non-genetically modified organism. Genetically modified organism (GMO) segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In February 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health announced the development of its product range DuPont Danisco POWERBake 6000 which is dough strengthened to enhance the ability such as with the emulsification process, improved tolerance to processing variations and raw materials, enhancing the volume of the processed products and maintains the crumb structure. This development of the product will overcome the challenges of the bakery industry.



Competitive Analysis: Global Baking Enzyme Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Novozymes, ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Aum Enzymes, DSM N.V., Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Lesaffre, AB Enzymes, VEMO 99 Ltd., SternEnzym GmbH & Co.KG, LEVEKING, Sunson Industry Group, Engrain, Nagase America Corporation, LALLEMAND Inc., Brenntag North America, Inc., Kerry Inc and Caldic B.V. and others.

Product Launch:Baking Enzyme Market

In June 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health have announced the launch of their new enzymes within the DuPont Danisco POWERBake designed for the bakery industry. The launch of the product will help bakery manufacturers for the development of the bakery goods.

In May 2017, Caldic B.V. announced the expansion of their product portfolio in the Canada Nu-World Foods. This range of the product includes pre-gel powders, popped ancient grains, and organic toasted flours. All these products are gluten free and company has expanded their product portfolio by keeping the health concerns of the consumers.

Research Methodology: Global Baking Enzyme Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Baker professionals, Researchers, Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

