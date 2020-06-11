AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT(ATM):INDUSTRY TREND, OUTLOOK, KEY PLAYERS (HONEYWELL, BAE SYSTEMS, HARRIS, RAYTHEON, SAAB AB, THALES GROUP, NORTHROP GRUMMAN, INDRA SISTEMAS, ANPC, COMSOFT SOLUTION, ADACEL) AND FUTURE FORECAST 2020-2025

Air Traffic Management(ATM) Market Global Research Report 2020 studies detailed information of the global Air Traffic Management(ATM): share, growth, trends, opportunity, challenges, industry-current status, business strategies used by top players. It also analyses global demand, supply data, development plans, investment strategy, impacting factors, gross margin and 2025 forecast.

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the air traffic management (ATM) market from 2018 to 2025, owing to the development of Greenfield airport and modernization of existing airports in the region. Airport modernization programs that include increased procurement of advanced communication, navigation, and surveillance equipment are driving the Asia-Pacific air traffic management (ATM) market.

The global Air Traffic Management(ATM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Global Air Traffic Management(ATM) Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Air Traffic Management(ATM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Air Traffic Management(ATM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Air Traffic Management(ATM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Air Traffic Management(ATM) Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Honeywell

• BAE Systems

• Harris

• Raytheon

• Saab AB

• Thales Group

• Northrop Grumman

• Indra Sistemas

• ANPC

• Comsoft Solution

• Adacel

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Hardware

• Software

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Civil

• Military

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Air Traffic Management(ATM) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Air Traffic Management(ATM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Air Traffic Management(ATM), with sales, revenue, and price of Air Traffic Management(ATM), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Air Traffic Management(ATM), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Air Traffic Management(ATM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Air Traffic Management(ATM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

