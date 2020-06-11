2020 SOCIAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE (BI) MARKET: TECHNOLOGY, GROWTH, KEY PLAYERS (IBM, ORACLE, SAP, SAS INSTITUTE, ADOBE SYSTEMS, ATTENSITY GROUP, BEEVOLVE, CLARABRIDGE, CRIMSON HEXAGON, EVOLVE24, GOOGLE, HP, ETC.)|RESEARCH REPORT 2025

Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Research Report 2020: included the analysis of market overview, size, share, growth, industry chain, historical data and forecasts 2025. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Social Business Intelligence (BI) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

This report studies the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market by product type and applications/end industries.

During 2018 the cloud-based social intelligence solutions segment accounted for almost 70% of the total share of the market and dominated the industry. Cloud-based solutions come with a regular minimal payment and eliminates the need for making a large one-time investment and also the periodic expenses for maintenance and updates. Predictable expenses, no requirement of a powerful local server, minimal requirement of skilled personnel, and free upgrades are additional benefits that will induce more businesses to prefer hosted business intelligence solutions in the next few years.

The enterprises segment dominated the social business intelligence market during 2017. This segment includes several industries such as retail, IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunication. These industries use business intelligence for predictive analysis as it helps them in segmenting products and services based on the preference of their customers.

The higher adoption of business intelligence software by SMEs, the rise in a number of online retail customers, and the favorable government policies in the healthcare and BFSI industries will drive the growth of this market segment.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Social Business Intelligence (BI). Social Business Intelligence (BI) Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, Kapow Software/ Kofax, Lithium Technologies, NetBase Solutions, Radian6/Salesforce, Sysomos and Cision Market Segment by Type covers:

• On-premises

• Cloud Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Chapter 1: Describe Social Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Social Business Intelligence (BI), with sales, revenue, and price of Social Business Intelligence (BI), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Social Business Intelligence (BI), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Social Business Intelligence (BI) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Social Business Intelligence (BI) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

