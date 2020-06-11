2020 LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET INDUSTRY: GROWTH, TECHNOLOGY, SEGMENTATION, KEY PLAYERS (UPS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS, DHL SUPPLY CHAIN & GLOBAL FORWARDING, FEDEX, KUEHNE + NAGEL, SF EXPRESS, XPO LOGISTICS, ETC.) AND RESEARCH REPORT 2025

The Global Last Mile Delivery market is valued at 30200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 47000 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2020 and 2025.

Last Mile Delivery Market Global Research Report 2020 provides a detailed analysis of the Last Mile Delivery Industry growth, emerging trends, regional sales, company revenue, industry share and forecast to 2025. Global Last Mile Delivery products market features a largely consolidated competitive landscape, development trends, historical data, top manufacturers, and expert opinions.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs.

New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients.

Global Last Mile Delivery Market is spread across 135 pages, profiling 26 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Last Mile Delivery.

This report studies the Last Mile Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Last Mile Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Last Mile Delivery Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Market Segment by Type covers:

• B2C

• B2B

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• 3C Products

• Fresh Products

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Last Mile Delivery Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Last Mile Delivery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Last Mile Delivery, with sales, revenue, and price of Last Mile Delivery, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Last Mile Delivery, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Last Mile Delivery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Last Mile Delivery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

