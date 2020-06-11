2020 INDUSTRIAL POWER OVER ETHERNET MARKET-TREND, APPLICATION, KEY PLAYERS (BROADCOM, LINEAR TECHNOLOGY, MAXIM INTEGRATED, STMICROELECTRONICS, TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, AKROS SILICON, CISCO SYSTEMS, ETC.) AND FORECAST 2025

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Research Report 2020 gives a brief summary of definitions, growth, share applications, types and top key players/manufacturers of Industrial Power Over Ethernet. It provides complete professional and extensive analysis of Industrial Power Over Ethernet market trends, drivers, standardization, deployment models, industry challenges, business opportunities, circumstances and business competition design is also discussed in the report.

This report studies the Industrial Power Over Ethernet market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Power Over Ethernet market by product type and applications/end industries.

There are several common techniques for transmitting power over Ethernet cabling. Two of them have been standardized by IEEE 802.3 since 2003.

These standards are known as Alternative A and Alternative B. Alternative A transports power on the same wires as data for 10 and 100 Mbit/s Ethernet variants. This is similar to the phantom power technique commonly used for powering condenser microphones.

Alternative B separates the data and the power conductors, making troubleshooting easier. It also makes full use of all four twisted pairs in a typical Cat 5 cable. In addition to standardizing existing practice for spare-pair (Alternative B) and common-mode data pair power (Alternative A) transmission, the IEEE PoE standards provide for signaling between the power sourcing equipment (PSE) and powered device (PD).

Global Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market is spread across 133 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This signaling allows the presence of a conformant device to be detected by the power source, and allows the device and source to negotiate the amount of power required or available.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Power Over Ethernet.

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Broadcom

• Linear Technology

• Maxim Integrated

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

• Akros Silicon

• Cisco Systems

• Microsemi

• Monolithic Power Systems

• ON Semiconductor

• Silicon Labs

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Power sourcing equipment

• Powered devices

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Connectivity

• Security & Access Control

• Infotainment

• LED Lighting & Control

