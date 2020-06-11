2020 CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET INDUSTRY GROWTH, TREND, TECHNOLOGY, KEY PLAYERS (NOKIA CORPORATION, AGT INTERNATIONAL, NEC CORPORATION, WALKBASE, SPIGIT, INC., SIGHTCORP BV., WAVESTORE, ETC.) AND RESEARCH REPORT 2025

2020 Global Crowd Analytics Market Research Report studied by Orian Research. It will help to unprecedented growth of your business in the Crowd Analytics Market. This report provide valuable information about market size, share, trends, suppliers, buyers, distributer top major key player, investment plans, historical data and 2025 forecasts.

The Global Crowd Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% between 2020 and 2025.

This report studies the Crowd Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Crowd Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The crowd analytics market is segmented by standalone solution, service, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; as the deployment of crowd analytics solutions is increasing, so the services associated with it is also growing.

Organizations are rapidly deploying crowd analytics solutions either on-premises or on cloud. The demand for cloud-based crowd analytics solutions is increasing due to the cost-effective and time-efficient features of cloud; its growth is specifically high in enterprises, where low cost solutions are much required.

Global Crowd Analytics Market is spread across 128 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Crowd Analytics.

Crowd Analytics Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Nokia Corporation

• AGT International

• NEC Corporation

• Walkbase

• Spigit, Inc.

• Sightcorp BV.

• Wavestore

• Savannah Simulations AG

• Crowdanalytix, Inc.

• Securion Systems

• Crowd Dynamics

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Customer management

• Marketing campaign measurement

• Market forecasting

• Pricing analytics

• Revenue optimization

• Incident response and alerting

